Anita Baker has removed Babyface from her ongoing tour accusing his fanbase of cyberbullying. The drama began when Babyface’s performance at her show on May 10 at the Prudential Center was cut after technical issues pushed the start time. In the time since, fans of the legendary musician have been criticizing Baker on social media. Baker says that she’s made the decision to remove Babyface from the tour out of consideration for her own safety.

“After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings,” Baker announced on Twitter, Tuesday.

When Babyface was cut from the Prudential Center concert, he wrote on social media: “I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at the Prudential Center. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band an I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.” Following the post, fans quickly put the blame on Baker.

Later, Baker called on Babyface to speak up for her. “When A friend, is being attacked, by Your friends?… because, of Mis-information/fake news And, You have an Opportunity, to Say Something/Correct it? … It’s A Nice, thing. … It’s the Right thing to do. Reputation, Peace & Safety Matters,” she tweeted. “Cyber Bullies, will not Silence me. I will continue to Speak!” she wrote in another post on the site.

Babyface has since responded to news of being cut from the tour with a statement of his own. “I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from ‘The Songstress Tour,'” he said. “It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media. While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour “

Baker’s The Songstress tour will continue with dates in Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, as well as Atlantic City, and more over the next several months. The shows commemorate the 40th anniversary of her debut album of the same name.

