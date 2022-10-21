Babyface
- Pop CultureBabyface Breaks Silence On Anita Baker "Feud"Babyface speaks out on why he got fired from Baker's tour.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureBabyface Puts His Spin On Chrisean Rock's "Vibe" SongThe long-time producer shared his cover during a new interview on "The Jason Lee Show."By Hayley Hynes
- Music“Snooze” Co-Writer Babyface Says He Has More Songs With SZASZA was also slated to appear on his “Girls Night Out” LP.By Kairi Coe
- Music VideosAri Lennox Looks Radiant In New "Liquor" Music Video With BabyfaceThe groovy R&B track appears on the producer's "Girls Night Out" project.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesBabyface Recruits Ari Lennox, Muni Long, Doechii, & More For "Girls Night Out" AlbumSome of the biggest names in R&B appear on the award winning producer's latest project.By Hayley Hynes