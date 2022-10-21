It’s been a huge weekend for new releases in the world of hip-hop, but R&B fans are also eating well this Friday (October 21), partially thanks to a new album from Babyface, on which he worked with some of the biggest female artists in the game right now.

Girls Night Out kicks off with an appearance from media personality Angie Martinez and actress La La Anthony, who set the scene for a busy evening out on the town with the girls. Next, we hear from Dreamville superstar Ari Lennox on “Liquor,” followed by previously released singles like “Seamless” with Kehlani and “Keeps On Fallin'” with Ella Mai.

Other vocalists who show out on the 13-track record include Coco Jones, Baby Tate, Muni Long, Sevyn Streeter, and Doechii, who closes things out on the titular track.

Stream Girls Night Out on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Girls Night Out Tracklist: