Muni Long
- MusicChloe Bailey Shares A Cover Of Muni Long's Hit "Made For Me"She revealed that she just can't get enough of the song.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsMuni Long Flips "Made For Me" Into A Groovy Amapiano Remix With YumbsThis song is the perfect template for a remix and sure enough, this one hits. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMuni Long Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The SingerFollow Muni Long's journey from songwriter to breakout star, shaping a unique path in music and amassing a million-dollar net worth in 2024.By Rain Adams
- SongsCity Girls & Muni Long Want You To Face Your "Emotions"Lil Durk, Juicy J, and many more friends join Caresha and JT on their new album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoechii Poses Nearly Nude For Polaroid Photo Shoot With Muni LongThe Swamp Queen is slaying.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsUsher Joins Muni Long For Super Sensual "Hrs & Hrs (Remix)"The singer-songwriter first dropped her hit single back in 2021, and it's remained in rotation for many R&B lovers since.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMuni Long Performs an Unreleased Version of "Hrs & Hrs" With UsherMuni Long and Usher debut an unreleased collaboration at Lovers & Friends FestivalBy Madison Murray
- MixtapesAlex Vaughn Gets Real On "The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack)" Album Feat. Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, And Muni LongThe LVRN artist's original project landed last fall. Now, she's back with more R&B magic for listeners.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsMajor Songs Muni Long Has Co-WrittenIn case you didn't know, Muni Long has been making moves in the industry since 2008. Before "Hrs and Hrs", she was an accomplished songwriter.By Brandon Simmons
- SongsMuni Long Unleashes Spanish Version Of "Hrs & Hrs" Alongside "Superstar" Song: Stream"Horas Y Horas" was reimagined by previous Grammy winners The Avila Brothers.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesBabyface Recruits Ari Lennox, Muni Long, Doechii, & More For "Girls Night Out" AlbumSome of the biggest names in R&B appear on the award winning producer's latest project.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMuni Long Announces "Public Displays Of Affection: The Album"Muni Long has announced her highly anticipated project, "Public Displays Of Affection: The Album."By Cole Blake
- TVMuni Long Admits She Hasn't Watched Her BET Awards Performance YetMuni explains that she doesn't want to "ruin" her performance for herself by viewing it. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureMuni Long To Drop "Public Displays Of Affection Too" EP This WeekendThe recently released "Baby Boo" featuring Saweetie will be included on the tracklist, along with four other titles.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMuni Long Curved Drake Collab Because Her Boyfriend Was JealousThere was a time over a decade ago when the singer could have worked with Drizzy, but she allowed her then-boyfriend to change her mind.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLondon On Da Track Confirms Collab With Muni LongThese two might produce something big.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicMuni Long & Her Supergiant Records Label Ink Partnership With Def JamIn the thick of her "Hrs & Hrs" takeover, Muni Long is leaping into a new phase of her career. Congrats!By Erika Marie
- Original ContentWho Is Muni Long? Everything You Need to KnowEverything you need to know about the "Hrs and Hrs" artist. By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicK. Michelle's Sister Blasts Muni Long Over Interview: "No More Hrs & Hrs"Muni revealed the single "V.S.O.P." was her song but was given to K. Michelle behind her back.By Erika Marie