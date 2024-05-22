Muni Long Works Alongside R&B Legend Mariah Carey For Remix Of "Made For Me"

Muni Long had quite the year in 2023. The Vero Beach, Florida R&B talent went on to win the GRAMMY award for Best R&B Performance for her breakthrough hit "Hrs & Hrs." Then, to further cement her status and capabilities as a writer, she came through and followed that up with "Made For Me." Her passionate performance over the Jermaine Dupri-assisted, piano-backed instrumental stunned. So much so, that it is now her most popular song to date.

Because of this, Muni has put out various versions of the track such, with remixes being plentiful. The first rendition we received came back in February with a "Soul Train Performance Live." The remixes snowballed quickly and Muni seemingly tried to prove to us all that this song is extremely versatile. From amapiano, to a club-esque twist with Lil Jon, to a BNYX edition show its Jersey Club capabilities, we have truly gotten every flavor.

Listen To "Made For Me" Remix By Muni Long & Mariah Carey

Now, Mariah Carey is joining Muni Long for the seventh different take on this R&B smash hit. Adding Mariah was a smart move, especially with this song's callback to the 90s. Mariah opts for a deeper delivery, as opposed to her iconic soprano vocals. Check out the remix for "Made For Me" up above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new remix of "Made For Me" by Muni Long and Mariah Carey? Do you think they should collaborate more going forward? Is this one of the best R&B songs of the last couple of years, why or why not? Who had the strongest performance? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Muni Long and Mariah Carey. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Touchin' your body, I'm so satisfied

Caught in my feelings whenever you go

Never found love 'til you and I didn't know, and I

I didn't really believe someone like me

Someone so lonely and broken as I

Could ever be someone to share all of my life

