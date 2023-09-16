Muni Long Releases Sweet New R&B Ballad “Made For Me”

Muni Long returns with her first release of 2023, "Made For Me." The R&B ballad is a nostalgic track that witnesses Muni Long crooning on the track about a lover that she feels is "made for her." Throughout the heartfelt tune, Muni Long openly expresses her deep affection for her partner. She refers to this person affectionally as her kindred spirit, emphasizing their compatibility and chemistry together. She insists that their love connection is a match made in heaven.

"Made For Me" comes as the first release following Muni Long's remarkable year in 2022. Although Muni Long has a decade-long history of being behind the scenes, writing for musicians such as Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Pitbull, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, and more, she's enjoyed huge success pursuing a career as a solo artist. Within the last two years, she earned a Grammy for her hit song "Hrs & Hrs," which also experienced a viral surge on TikTok, earned a notable feature from Usher, and made a memorable performance at Essence Fest.

Muni Long Returns After A Year's Hiatus

With a nostalgic and irresistibly sweet essence, "Made For Me" takes the form of a gentle piano ballad. The song is infectious and guaranteed to have you put it on repeat for hours and hours at a time. This new track, produced by Bryan-Michael Cox, Jermaine Dupri, and JordanXL, is an example of a track that speaks to her talents as a singer and songwriter.

The Grammy award-winning musician has made significant strides since the release of her album Public Displays of Affection: The Album in 2022. In addition, "Hrs. & Hrs." has achieved a 2x platinum certification from the RIAA and held the number one position on various charts. Moreover, she also secured the title of Best New R&B Artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. We're excited to see what the rest of the year has in store for Muni Long.

Quotable Lyrics:

Nobody knows me like you do

Nobody don’t love me quite like you can

Can’t even deny it

Every time I try it

One look in my eyes, you know I’m lying

