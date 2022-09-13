Public Displays Of Affection: The Album
- SongsMuni Long Releases Sweet New R&B Ballad "Made For Me"Muni Long is back with her first release of the year.By Tallie Spencer
- NewsMuni Long Finds "The Words" On New R&B Track From Her Debut Album: ListenMuni's 18-song-long debut is the perfect way to carry yourself into R&B season.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMuni Long Unleashes A "Plot Twist" On "Public Displays Of Affection: The Album"The renowned singer-songwriter has finally shared her debut full-length project.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMuni Long Announces "Public Displays Of Affection: The Album"Muni Long has announced her highly anticipated project, "Public Displays Of Affection: The Album."By Cole Blake