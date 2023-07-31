Doechii Poses Nearly Nude For Polaroid Photo Shoot With Muni Long

The Swamp Queen is slaying.

BYHayley Hynes
It’s undeniably hard to keep up with all the new music coming at us lately, but one artist you should definitely keep your eye on is Doechii. She’s already impressed us with songs like “Stressed” and “Persuasive.” Outside of the studio, her fashion taste has made waves as well. From killing it on every red carpet we’ve seen her walk to now, posing practically nude for a Polaroid photo shoot captured by Muni Long, the 24-year-old’s range truly knows no bounds.

On Sunday (July 30), Doechii ended her weekend with a bang, delivering some of her most sultry snapshots to date. In the first image, we see the genre-bending hitmaker squatting down in a pair of beautiful blue heels and a white thong. Her makeup is glamorously done, her hair voluminous, and her skin obviously glowing. As the carousel continues, we see an up-close and personal view of Doechii’s body, the same underwear maintaining some modesty and her upper half covered by her jet-black curls and perfectly manicured hands.

In the final photo, Doechii almost appears to be naked due to the pose she’s squatting in. However, a tiny glimpse of her thong proves that she didn’t quite go all-in with a fully nude shoot quite yet. “Polaroid by Muni Long,” the Florida native wrote in the comments, crediting the “Hrs & Hrs” songstress for her photography work.

The post follows last month’s arrival of “What It Is – Solo Version,” as well as the rising star’s version of Beyonce’s “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.” When the renowned vocalist tapped Kendrick Lamar for the song’s remix several weeks ago, Doechii’s fans made it clear that they think she should appear on the track as well.

Clapping Back at Critics

Doechii Comments
@doechii/Instagram

Unsurprisingly, not everyone was a fan of the lack of clothing in the stylish singer’s upload. “Trust me, if you looked like this you’d do the same thing 💋,” the “Persuasive” artist confidently wrote back. What are your thoughts on Doechii’s response to the criticism surrounding her latest scantily clad photo shoot? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

