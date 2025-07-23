Undefeated Launches Exclusive Website For Upcoming Air Jordan 4

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is officially set to release on August 2nd, marking a long-awaited return of one of the most coveted Jordan collaborations ever. First dropped in 2005 and limited to just 72 pairs, the original Undefeated 4s quickly became grails for collectors.

Nearly two decades later, this reimagined version brings back the deep military green tones that made the original so iconic, but with a modern twist. Undefeated has always had a tight relationship with the Jordan Brand, and this pair continues that legacy.

The Air Jordan 4 itself is one of the most beloved silhouettes in the Jordan line. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it originally released in 1989 and was the first Jordan with visible mesh and a sculpted midsole.

It gained legendary status thanks to its use on court by MJ and its pop culture cameos ever since. Photos show a premium mix of materials and the unmistakable orange hits on the tongue.

The olive upper, black support wings, and cream midsole give the sneaker a rugged look that still feels luxe. You can sign up for updates at undaj4.com while the countdown continues.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

This Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 features a deep green nubuck upper, accented by black TPU wings and netting. A cream midsole adds contrast, paired with visible Air cushioning and an orange bubble.

The tongue sports a bright orange Jumpman logo, while the inner lining matches in vibrant orange. The heel includes embossed black branding, and the outsole finishes in black.

Overall, the pair blends military-inspired tones with luxury detailing, honoring the 2005 original while standing firmly in the now.