Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Releases Very Soon

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is officially set for release this summer. The drop goes live first on August 2nd, 2025, at 11 AM EST exclusively through Undefeated. A wider release is expected on Nike SNKRS later in the month on August 28th, giving more fans a chance at securing a pair.

This 2025 edition builds on the legacy of the original 2005 collaboration, which remains one of the rarest and most valuable Air Jordans ever produced. Also Undefeated’s signature military aesthetic blends seamlessly with Tinker Hatfield’s timeless Air Jordan 4 design.

The result is a shoe that feels just as relevant today as it did two decades ago. The Air Jordan 4 first hit shelves in 1989 and quickly became a staple in both basketball and streetwear culture. From its supportive “wings” to its visible Air unit, it has always been a silhouette built for performance yet loved for style.

Undefeated’s touch only amplifies its appeal, infusing the design with a rugged edge. Photos show the olive upper, black detailing, and signature orange hits that define the collab. With two release dates on the horizon, this is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated drops.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

The 2025 Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 features an olive “ballistic” upper with premium suede overlays. Black accents hit the wings, heel tab, and midsole, while bright orange pops appear on the tongue branding.

Also, the heel sports classic Nike Air branding, staying true to the original 2005 release. Mesh side panels, tonal stitching, and a sail midsole complete the military-inspired look. Further the shoe sits atop a black and sail outsole for contrast.

With its mix of premium materials and timeless color blocking, this collab captures both the heritage of the Air Jordan 4 and Undefeated’s distinct streetwear identity.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 will be released on August 2nd, 2025 via Undefeated and August 28th via SNKRS. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $230 when it is released.