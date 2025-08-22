Closer Look At The Friends And Family Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

Image via beechkicks_
New images of the exclusive friends and family Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 surface ahead of the retail Nike Air release this August.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is back in the spotlight as new images of a friends and family edition have surfaced. This special pair features the Jumpman logo on the heels, setting it apart from the upcoming retail release.

While the friends and family version will remain highly exclusive, the retail edition with “Nike Air” branding is scheduled to release on August 28th through SNKRS. This collaboration is one of the most revered in sneaker history.

The original Undefeated Air Jordan 4 from 2005 set the tone for limited-edition drops. It introduces the military-inspired olive and orange palette that still feels fresh two decades later. Its rarity and legacy have elevated it to grail status among collectors, with resale prices often climbing into five figures.

The return of this partnership in 2025 adds another layer to the shoe’s mythology. Fans will finally have a chance to secure the Nike Air-branded version at retail, while the friends and family edition keeps the mystique alive for those in the inner circle.

The photos show off the premium build and familiar color blocking that nods to the original, making this one of the most talked-about releases of the year. As the release date approaches, the latest images highlight the lasting influence of the Jordan 4 and its place as both a performance sneaker and cultural icon.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

The friends and family Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 features a rugged olive nubuck upper paired with black accents on the wings, midsoles, and heel tabs. Bright orange detailing pops through the tongue Jumpman logo and outsole hits, balancing the military tone with bold highlights.

Also, a Jumpman replaces the Nike Air branding on the heel, signaling its exclusivity. Meanwhile, the midsole combines black and sail with visible Air cushioning.

Paired with black laces and olive mesh netting, the design stays true to the heritage of the 2005 original. This version blends rarity with history, reinforcing its grail-level status.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 will be released on August 28th, 2025 via SNKRS. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $230 when it is released.

