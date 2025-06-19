A New Look At The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Jumpman Edition

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 “Jumpman” is joining the lineup this August, dropping alongside the coveted “Nike Air” edition. This release adds a new chapter to one of the most respected Jordan Brand collaborations ever, first seen in 2005.

That pair, with its military-inspired olive and orange palette, quickly reached grail status. Now, nearly two decades later, Undefeated returns to the Air Jordan 4 with two separate versions, one with OG Nike Air branding and this newly revealed Jumpman-labeled edition.

The Air Jordan 4 is already one of the most beloved silhouettes in the Jordan legacy. Designed by Tinker Hatfield and released in 1989, it was the first Jordan to feature over-molded mesh panels and visible Air cushioning.

Jordan wore the model during one of his most iconic moments, the “The Shot” over Craig Ehlo in the ’89 playoffs. So anytime the AJ4 gets revisited with intent, the sneaker world pays attention. Based on the early photos, the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 “Jumpman” stays true to the original formula.

Military green suede, bold orange interiors, and black accents return. But this pair swaps out the heel branding for the iconic Jumpman logo, adding a new twist to a fan favorite. More images below offer a better look.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 “Jumpman” comes dressed in olive green suede with black wings, eyelets, and heel tabs. The bright orange sockliner adds contrast, while the tongue tag sticks to traditional Nike Air branding.

However, the heel opts for a tonal black Jumpman instead of the expected Nike Air. The sneaker sits atop a sail midsole and black outsole, keeping the vintage look alive.

Undefeated branding peeks through the insole, and premium materials carry the collab. This version retains the same color blocking as the original 2005 pair, but the updated heel marks it as something new.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is going to be released on August 28th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.