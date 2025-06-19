Nike ST Flare Channels Iconic Yeezy 2 Colorways

The Nike ST Flare “Solar Red” and “Pure Platinum” take their cues from two of the most influential colorways in sneaker history. This new performance basketball silhouette, dropping Fall 2025, leans heavily on nostalgia without trying too hard to copy.

Priced at just $90 and exclusive to Asia, the model combines old-school influence with modern on-court function. Both pairs echo the bold DNA of the Air Yeezy 2. The Solar Red edition features a black upper, tan midsole, and a red liner, while the Pure Platinum flips that combo with lighter tones and a blacked-out sole.

Gold eyelets add just the right amount of flash. Though they skip the glow-in-the-dark gimmick, the structure and vibe make the inspiration obvious. The Nike ST Flare isn’t tied to a specific athlete, which frees it up to experiment.

That’s part of what makes this release so interesting, it builds on memory rather than a brand. These aren’t just court shoes, they’re a time capsule in motion.

With the photos revealed, the resemblance to the Yeezy 2 is clear, but the execution feels grounded in Nike’s current design language.

Nike ST Flare Yeezy 2

Image via Nike

Mesh uppers and sculpted midsoles define the ST Flare’s bold look. The “Solar Red” pair features black and crimson contrasts with a tan base.

The “Pure Platinum” flips the palette with creamy uppers, red lining, and a grey sole. Iridescent gold eyelets on both versions add flair. Zoom Air units are embedded in the midsole, delivering responsive cushioning.

The rubber outsole sports a radial herringbone traction pattern. Tongue tags carry sleek Nike branding, keeping things minimal. Breathability and lightweight comfort are prioritized, but it’s the color choices that make these pop.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike ST Flare will release in the Fall of 2025 and this pack will be exclusive to China. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop.

Image via Nike