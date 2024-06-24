Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Black/Metallic Gold” Release Date Unveiled

SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
An all-black affair with eye-catching pops of gold and red.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is set to drop in a stunning "Black/Metallic Gold" colorway. This new release features an all-black base, creating a sleek and modern look. Metallic gold details on the Swoosh and near the laces add a touch of luxury and sophistication. Red accents further enhance the design, providing a bold contrast against the black upper. This colorway stands out with its elegant yet striking appearance. The metallic gold Swoosh catches the eye, while the red details add a pop of color.

The all-black base provides a versatile foundation, allowing the metallic gold and red accents to shine. Performance-wise, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is built to support LeBron James' dynamic playing style. The shoe offers excellent cushioning and support, ensuring maximum comfort during intense games. The durable construction and high-quality materials make it a reliable choice for athletes. The upcoming "Black/Metallic Gold" colorway is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Its combination of style and performance makes it a standout addition.

"Black/Metallic Gold" Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a black rubber sole coupled with a matching black midsole. Constructed from black mesh, the uppers have black overlays for a sleek appearance. Enhancing the design, a metallic gold Nike Swoosh embellishes the sides, accompanied by a smaller red Swoosh for subtle detailing. Finally, more metallic gold and red details are located around the laces and tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Black/Metallic Gold” will be released on July 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
