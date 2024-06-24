Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Black/Metallic Gold” Release Date Unveiled

An all-black affair with eye-catching pops of gold and red.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is set to drop in a stunning "Black/Metallic Gold" colorway. This new release features an all-black base, creating a sleek and modern look. Metallic gold details on the Swoosh and near the laces add a touch of luxury and sophistication. Red accents further enhance the design, providing a bold contrast against the black upper. This colorway stands out with its elegant yet striking appearance. The metallic gold Swoosh catches the eye, while the red details add a pop of color.

The all-black base provides a versatile foundation, allowing the metallic gold and red accents to shine. Performance-wise, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is built to support LeBron James' dynamic playing style. The shoe offers excellent cushioning and support, ensuring maximum comfort during intense games. The durable construction and high-quality materials make it a reliable choice for athletes. The upcoming "Black/Metallic Gold" colorway is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Its combination of style and performance makes it a standout addition.

"Black/Metallic Gold" Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a black rubber sole coupled with a matching black midsole. Constructed from black mesh, the uppers have black overlays for a sleek appearance. Enhancing the design, a metallic gold Nike Swoosh embellishes the sides, accompanied by a smaller red Swoosh for subtle detailing. Finally, more metallic gold and red details are located around the laces and tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD "Black/Metallic Gold" will be released on July 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

