Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “University Red” Officially Revealed

Get ready to elevate your game with the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD, LeBron James's latest signature silhouette. This upcoming release in the "University Red" colorway will make a bold statement on and off the court. With its vibrant all-red color scheme, this sneaker demands attention and exudes confidence. The sneaker combines style and performance seamlessly. Featuring innovative technology and premium materials, this silhouette meets the demands of the modern athlete. Every aspect of the NXXT Gen AMPD will enhance your performance.

As one of the most dominant and influential players in basketball history, LeBron's signature sneaker line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The NXXT Gen AMPD is no exception, representing the latest evolution of his iconic line. The "University Red" colorway pays homage to LeBron's collegiate days and his commitment to excellence both on and off the court. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or making a statement on the streets, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is sure to turn heads and elevate your game. Stay tuned for the release of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD in the "University Red" colorway.

"University Red" Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a red rubber sole coupled with a darker red midsole. Constructed from red mesh, the uppers have red suede overlays for a sleek appearance. Enhancing the design, a red Nike Swoosh embellishes the sides, accompanied by a smaller red Swoosh for subtle detailing.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “University Red” will be released at some point in May 2024. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $170 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

