Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Armory Navy” Drop Details

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is gearing up for its upcoming "Armory Navy" colorway release, showcasing a sleek navy color scheme with grey and silver accents. As LeBron James's signature sneaker, this iteration combines style and performance in one eye-catching package. Featuring a navy upper with grey and silver detailing, the sneaker exudes a sense of sophistication and athleticism. The combination of colors adds depth and dimension to the silhouette, making it a versatile option for both on and off the court.

Designed to meet the demands of LeBron James's dynamic playing style, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is equipped with cutting-edge features that provide stability and traction on any surface. Whether you're driving to the basket or making quick cuts on defense, these sneakers offer the support you need to excel on the court. In addition to its performance features, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD also boasts a stylish design that is sure to turn heads. The sleek navy colorway with grey and silver accents offers a modern and sophisticated look that pairs well with any outfit.

"Armory Navy" Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a navy rubber sole coupled with a pristine white midsole, creating a striking contrast. The uppers have navy and grey mesh with navy leather. Enhancing the design, a silver Nike Swoosh embellishes the sides, accompanied by a smaller Swoosh for subtle detailing. Adding a touch of sophistication, the heels proudly display the NXXT Gen logo in silver, elevating the overall aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD "Armory Navy" will be released sometime in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released.

