Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Armory Navy” Drop Details

LeBron's latest drop: Armory Navy with grey and silver accents.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
66 Views
Nike-LeBron-NXXT-Gen-AMPD-Armory-Navy-FJ1567-400-5

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is gearing up for its upcoming "Armory Navy" colorway release, showcasing a sleek navy color scheme with grey and silver accents. As LeBron James's signature sneaker, this iteration combines style and performance in one eye-catching package. Featuring a navy upper with grey and silver detailing, the sneaker exudes a sense of sophistication and athleticism. The combination of colors adds depth and dimension to the silhouette, making it a versatile option for both on and off the court.

Designed to meet the demands of LeBron James's dynamic playing style, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is equipped with cutting-edge features that provide stability and traction on any surface. Whether you're driving to the basket or making quick cuts on defense, these sneakers offer the support you need to excel on the court. In addition to its performance features, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD also boasts a stylish design that is sure to turn heads. The sleek navy colorway with grey and silver accents offers a modern and sophisticated look that pairs well with any outfit.

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Vapor Green” Official Photos Revealed

"Armory Navy" Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a navy rubber sole coupled with a pristine white midsole, creating a striking contrast. The uppers have navy and grey mesh with navy leather. Enhancing the design, a silver Nike Swoosh embellishes the sides, accompanied by a smaller Swoosh for subtle detailing. Adding a touch of sophistication, the heels proudly display the NXXT Gen logo in silver, elevating the overall aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Armory Navy” will be released sometime in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Field General ’82 “Black/White” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-LeBron-NXXT-Gen-AMPD-White-Silver-FJ1566-102-5SneakersNike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “White/Silver” Release Details
Nike-LeBron-NXXT-Gen-AMPD-South-Beach-FJ1566-300-Release-Date-4SneakersNike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “South Beach” Photos Revealed
Liverpool-FC-LeBron-NXXT-Gen-AMPD-FJ1566-101-4SneakersNike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Liverpool FC” Release Details
Nike-LeBron-NXXT-Gen-Lakers-Court-Purple-DR8784-500-Release-DateSneakersNike LeBron NXXT Gen “Lakers” Officially Revealed