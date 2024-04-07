Nike Field General ’82 “Black/White” Officially Unveiled

Nike introduces the Field General '82 in a classic "Black/White" colorway, offering a timeless aesthetic that blends seamlessly with any outfit. With its black-and-white color scheme, this iteration of the Field General '82 exudes simplicity and versatility. Crafted with durability and style in mind, the Field General '82 combines retro design elements with modern comfort features. The sleek silhouette and iconic Nike branding make it a standout choice for both casual wear and athletic activities. This upcoming colorway reflects Nike's commitment to delivering sneakers that not only look great but also perform well.

Whether you're hitting the field or running errands around town, the Field General '82 "Black/White" provides the support and cushioning you need to stay comfortable all day long. The black and white color scheme adds a touch of sophistication to the Field General '82, making it suitable for a wide range of occasions. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual on the weekends, these sneakers are sure to elevate your style game.

"Black/White" Nike Field General ’82

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. Next, the sneakers are constructed from a black mesh base with more black leather overlays. Also, a white leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides of the shoes. More white details include the Nike branding on the tongue as well as the heel tab that features white Nike branding. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive colorway.

More Photos

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

