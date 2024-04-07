Nike Field General ’82 “Black/White” Officially Unveiled

A simple colorway for a classic silhouette.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
177 Views
Nike-Field-General-82-Black-White-FQ8762-001-5

Nike introduces the Field General '82 in a classic "Black/White" colorway, offering a timeless aesthetic that blends seamlessly with any outfit. With its black-and-white color scheme, this iteration of the Field General '82 exudes simplicity and versatility. Crafted with durability and style in mind, the Field General '82 combines retro design elements with modern comfort features. The sleek silhouette and iconic Nike branding make it a standout choice for both casual wear and athletic activities. This upcoming colorway reflects Nike's commitment to delivering sneakers that not only look great but also perform well.

Whether you're hitting the field or running errands around town, the Field General '82 "Black/White" provides the support and cushioning you need to stay comfortable all day long. The black and white color scheme adds a touch of sophistication to the Field General '82, making it suitable for a wide range of occasions. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual on the weekends, these sneakers are sure to elevate your style game.

Read More: Nike GT Jump 2 “Shaedon Sharpe” Officially Revealed

"Black/White" Nike Field General ’82

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. Next, the sneakers are constructed from a black mesh base with more black leather overlays. Also, a white leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides of the shoes. More white details include the Nike branding on the tongue as well as the heel tab that features white Nike branding. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive colorway. 

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike GT Jump 2 “Shaedon Sharpe” will be released on May 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low x .SWOOSH "404 Error" Release Details

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Field-General-82-White-Varsity-Red-FQ8762-100-4SneakersNike Field General 82 OG “White/Varsity Red” Coming Soon
Nike-Field-General-82-White-Gum-HJ3239-100-Release-Date-5SneakersNike Field General 82 “White Gum” Officially Revealed
Nike-Air-Max-Dn-Black-White-DV3337-003-Release-Date-5SneakersNike Air Max Dn “Black/White” Official Photos Revealed
Nike-Zoom-Vomero-5-University-Gold-FB9149-002-5SneakersNike Zoom Vomero 5 “University Gold” Officially Unveiled