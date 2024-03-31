Nike Field General 82 “White Gum” Officially Revealed

Prepare to conquer the field in style with the Nike Field General 82, set to release in an enticing "White Gum" colorway. These kicks boast a classic gum rubber sole, providing both durability and traction on any surface. The pristine white mesh upper is accentuated by sleek white leather overlays, ensuring a clean and contemporary aesthetic that's perfect for any occasion. Get ready to stand out on the field with these stylish yet functional sneakers.

With its clean design and versatile colorway, the Nike Field General 82 is a must-have for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Whether you're hitting the gridiron or stepping out on the streets, these kicks will elevate your look and performance to the next level. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these shoes are sure to fly off the shelves in no time. Don't miss your chance to add this iconic pair to your collection. Overall, this pair features the perfect colorway for summer, with light and airy tones.

"White Gum" Nike Field General 82

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a matching black midsole. Next, the sneakers are constructed from a white mesh base with more white leather overlays. Also, a sail suede Nike Swoosh is found on the sides of the shoes. More white details include the Nike branding on the tongue as well as the heel tab that features white Nike branding. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive colorway.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Field General 82 OG “White Gum” will be released sometime this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

