Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” Dropping This May

Get ready for a blast from the past with the Air Jordan 11 Low, showcasing the soon-to-drop "Space Jam" colorway. These sneakers bring back memories of the iconic film while adding a modern twist. With its classic black-and-white palette, the "Space Jam" edition captures the essence of the beloved movie. The crisp white midsole perfectly complements the sleek black upper, resulting in a timeless and adaptable design. In essence, the Air Jordan 11 Low effortlessly combines style and comfort.

The "Space Jam" colorway offers a contemporary take on a timeless classic. Its low-top profile adds a laid-back touch, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of these kicks that seamlessly blend nostalgia with modern style. If you're into straightforward designs that evoke both the past and the present, keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" – a tribute to the iconic Space Jam franchise with a fresh, low-key vibe for your footwear collection. Step into the future with these upcoming sneakers that capture the enchantment of the past.

"Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low

These kicks feature an icy blue sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers are decked out in black mesh material with patent leather overlays. Plus, you'll find the iconic Jumpman logo on the heels. The Space Jam colorway continues to be a fan favorite for its timeless appeal. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a huge release in 2024.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” is going to drop on May 11th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $190 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

