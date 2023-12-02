Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” Gets Release Date

The Air Jordan 11 Low, a beloved sneaker in the Jordan lineup, is gearing up for an exciting release of the "Space Jam" colorway. This iconic silhouette first graced the NBA courts in 1996, setting new standards for basketball shoe design. Its low-top version maintains that legacy with a fresh twist. The "Space Jam" colorway draws inspiration from the famous Space Jam movie franchise, blending black patent leather and mesh on the upper for a sleek look. The contrasting white midsole and icy blue outsole add a touch of elegance and a nod to the cosmos. With its Jumpman logo on the heel and tongue, this shoe pays tribute to Michael Jordan's legendary career.

Beyond its stylish appearance, the Air Jordan 11 Low offers exceptional performance. Its full-length Air-Sole unit provides superior cushioning, ensuring comfort during gameplay or casual wear. The carbon fiber shank adds stability, making it an ideal choice for both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. Whether you're a fan of MJ's legacy or simply appreciate a fashionable and comfortable sneaker, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" promises to be a must-have addition to your collection, combining history, style, and performance in one iconic package.

"Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low

As always, thanks to @xcsnkr for the exclusive look for this pair. The sneakers feature an icy blue sole and a clean white midsole. A black mesh-like material constructs the uppers, with black patent leather overlays. While we don't get a look at the heels, you can probably assume that the Jumpman logo will be featured there.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” will be released on May 11th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

