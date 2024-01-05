Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" Gets New Images

The Air Jordan 11 Low continues to be a sought-after sneaker since its introduction. The upcoming "Space Jam" colorway brings a fresh vibe to this classic silhouette. Inspired by the iconic Space Jam movie, this edition combines black, white, and accents of blue, offering a sleek and stylish look that resonates with sneaker enthusiasts. Beyond its stylish appeal, the Air Jordan 11 Low boasts impressive features. Its incorporation of Air cushioning and durable construction provides both comfort and support, making it a favored choice on and off the court.

The anticipation for the "Space Jam" colorway grows among fans eager to embrace this new take on the Air Jordan 11 Low. This iteration pays homage to a cultural phenomenon while adding a modern twist to the sneaker's legacy. As the release date nears, excitement mounts, highlighting the enduring impact and allure of this sneaker in the dynamic world of sneakers. Overall, this is an iconic colorway and an iconic sneaker. Look for this pair to be released in April of this year.

"Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low

The sneakers feature an icy blue sole and a clean white midsole. A black mesh-like material constructs the uppers, with black patent leather overlays. While we don't get a look at the heels, you can probably assume that the Jumpman logo will be featured there. The Space Jam colorway is one that fans and sneakerheads have loved for years. This pair will definitely be big when they are released a bit later this year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" will be released on April 13th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $190 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

