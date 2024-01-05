Air Jordan 2 WMNS “Sail/Black” Complete Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 2 WMNS is a classic sneaker known for its sleek design and timeless appeal. An upcoming "Sail/Black" colorway is generating buzz among sneaker fans. In this anticipated release, the shoe features a blend of sail and black tones, creating a sophisticated and versatile look. Also, the combination of these colors adds a touch of elegance to the Air Jordan 2 WMNS, making it suitable for various styles. When the sneakers launch, it's crucial to note that they'll only be available in women's sizing.

The shoe offers reliable cushioning and support, ensuring a comfy fit for everyday wear. With the introduction of the "Sail/Black" colorway, the sneaker receives a fresh update, enhancing its classic silhouette. Nike's introduction of the "Sail/Black" colorway to the Air Jordan 2 WMNS lineup is expected to draw attention from sneaker enthusiasts. For those seeking a blend of sophistication and timeless style, the Air Jordan 2 WMNS in its "Sail/Black" colorway promises to be a sought-after addition to sneaker collections, offering a refined and versatile option for everyday wear.

“Sail/Black” Air Jordan 2 WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail and black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Next, white canvas constructs the uppers entirely, featuring black detailing accents. Also, the tongue features Jordan Brand branding in black and the heel features plastic black accents. Overall, this sneaker is dressed in a clean and cohesive colorway. Next, this pair is continuing the popularity of the Jordan 2 and translating it into a women’s exclusive. Note that these sneakers are a WMNS exclusive.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 2 WMNS “Sail/Black” is going to drop on January 10th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $175 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

