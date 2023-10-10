Air Jordan 2 Low WMNS “Chicago Twist” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 2 Low WMNS is a stylish and versatile sneaker designed for women. It boasts a sleek low-top silhouette that provides both comfort and fashion-forward appeal. With its clean lines and premium materials, this shoe is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals alike. One exciting development for the Air Jordan 2 Low WMNS is the upcoming "Chicago Twist" colorway. This new iteration takes inspiration from the iconic "Chicago" color scheme but adds a unique twist to the classic design. It features a mix of red, black, and white, paying homage to the Windy City's basketball heritage while introducing a fresh and modern aesthetic.

The Air Jordan 2 Low WMNS "Chicago Twist" is expected to make a bold statement on the streets and courts. Its combination of bold colors and timeless design elements makes it a standout choice for those who appreciate both heritage and innovation in their footwear. Whether you're hitting the court or stepping out in style, the Air Jordan 2 Low WMNS "Chicago Twist" promises to be a head-turning sneaker that blends tradition with contemporary flair. Stay tuned for its release and be ready to elevate your sneaker game with this exciting addition to the Jordan Brand lineup.

"Chicago Twist" Air Jordan 2 Low WMNS

Image via Nike

This pair will in fact be a women's-exclusive pair, meaning only women's sizing will be available. The sole of the sneaker is dressed in a cream and red combination. Also, the sneaker features a sail midsole. The rest of the sneaker is predominantly white and black, with red accents. The leather is white while there are black leather accents near the heel. The Air Jordan wings logo can be found on the tongue and a red guard on the heel. This sneaker is very well executed and the colors create a cohesive, clean Air Jordan 2.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2 Low WMNS “Chicago Twist” is going to drop on November 21st. Also, the retail price will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

