Top Five Air Jordan 2 Low Colorways For The Fall

Overall, the Air Jordan 2 Low is a sneaker that is becoming more and more popular. It is well-deserved, especially when you consider how understated the AJ2 has been as a whole. Now, however, the shoe is getting a ton of amazing colorways, and fans are very excited about the future of the silhouette. Today, we will be taking a look at five colorways of this shoe that you are going to need this Fall.

Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC"

Firstly, we have the Air Jordan 2 Low in the "UNC" color scheme. At this point, the North Carolina colors are well-known within the Jordan Brand ranks. On this sneaker, we get a white leather upper with some powder blue sprinkled throughout. This comes together extremely well, and you can't help but love how this looks on the low-top silhouette. (Image via Stadium Goods)

AJ2 Low "Responsibility"

With this "Responsibility" color scheme, we get a colorway that is much more reserved. As you can see, the shoe is mostly black with an aged midsole for some contrast. Furthermore, there is some elephant print around the cuff of the shoe, which will give you some Jordan 3 vibes. It makes for a great sneaker that a lot of people are going to adore. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood"

Next up, we have this gorgeous "Cherrywood" model. Overall, the concept here is fairly simple. There is a white leather upper that makes up the majority of the shoe, all while beige nubuck is found on the sides. To top it all off, a burgundy hue is placed on the back heel and cuff to give you that cherry aesthetic. The fall vibes are very strong with these. (Image via Stadium Goods)

AJ2 Low "Sail"

The next colorway on our list is part of the new Craft line. With this shoe, we get a white leather upper, some grey on the sides, and then orange on the back heel and the cuff. Overall, this orange coloring is going to be perfect for Halloween. If these had a black upper, they would be the ultimate Halloween shoe. Regardless, they are still great for the Fall season. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 2 Low "Two 18"

Lastly, we have the Air Jordan 2 Low "Two 18." This sneaker breaks away from the trend of white leather uppers. Instead, this shoe is constructed with brown suede, that eventually transitions into a darker brown on the sides. Moreover, we get a little bit of blue and red that pokes through. Ultimately, these are a sure-thing in the colder weather. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these colorways are your favorites, in the comments section below.