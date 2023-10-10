Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” Detailed Official Photos

The Air Jordan 13 is about to drop in a fresh "Wheat" colorway, bringing a mix of white and wheat tones to this iconic sneaker. With its sleek design and legendary status, the Air Jordan 13 has been a fan favorite for years. The "Wheat" colorway adds a touch of simplicity and elegance to the shoe. The combination of white and wheat hues creates a clean and versatile look that can easily complement various outfits. These sneakers are perfect for those who want a classic style with a modern twist.

Comfort is key with the Air Jordan 13, thanks to its cushioned sole and supportive fit. Whether you're hitting the basketball court or strolling through the city, these kicks offer a comfortable ride all day long. The upcoming release of the Air Jordan 13 in the "Wheat" colorway is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-savvy individuals alike. Don't miss out on the chance to add a timeless classic with a fresh twist to your collection. Keep on reading for their release date and step out in style with the Air Jordan 13 in "Wheat."

"Wheat" Air Jordan 13

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a wheat rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with another large white leather overlay. Near the midsole, prominent wheat accents can be found. More wheat details include a Jordan tag near the laces, the Jumpman on the tongue, and a leather patch on the heel of the sneakers. Overall, this pair features clean white leather with wheat accents, giving the sneakers a timeless feel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 "Wheat" is going to drop on November 21st. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]