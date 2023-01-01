Air Jordan 13 “Dune Red” First Look

The Air Jordan 13 is a popular and stylish sneaker renowned for its sleek design and basketball performance. It boasts a unique dimpled texture on the upper, resembling a panther’s paw, which adds to its distinctive appearance. The shoe’s midsole includes responsive cushioning for optimal comfort and support during athletic activities. The Air Jordan 13 also showcases a holographic “Jumpman” logo on the ankle, enhancing its allure. Overall, it’s an incredible sneaker and it’s getting a hot colorway next summer.

Its durable outsole with a herringbone traction pattern ensures excellent grip on various surfaces, making it a reliable choice for the basketball court. This iconic silhouette was originally released during Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls and has since become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and sports fans. Whether you’re on the court or simply stepping out in style, the Air Jordan 13 is a timeless and fashionable choice that effortlessly combines performance and flair.

“Dune Red” Air Jordan 12

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the photos and information on this pair. The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a white midsole. The upper is made of dune red mesh panels with suede overlays. A white leather toebox and green panther’s eye complete the upper. The laces are white and a dune red Jumpman can be found on the tongue. While we don’t have complete images of the sneakers, we can assume the insoles will be some shade of dune red. Overall, this is a hot sneaker silhouette that is getting a clean new colorway next summer.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Dune Red” is going to drop during the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be announced closer to the release date. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

