Nike Air Force 1 Low Waterproof “University Gold” Unveiled

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Waterproof is a versatile and reliable shoe designed to withstand various weather conditions. This sneaker features a low-top design that offers a timeless and sporty look suitable for everyday wear. With its waterproof construction, this shoe ensures your feet stay dry and comfortable, no matter the weather. The durable materials used in its making make it a sturdy and long-lasting option for daily activities.

The iconic Nike Swoosh logo and classic Air Force 1 design give this shoe a distinctive and fashionable appearance. The cushioned midsole provides excellent support, making it suitable for all-day wear. Whether you’re strolling through the city or engaging in outdoor adventures, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Waterproof keeps you in style and ready for any situation. It’s a must-have addition to your sneaker collection, offering both fashion and functionality without compromise.

“University Gold” Nike Air Force 1 Low Waterproof

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature, as you would expect, a “university gold” rubber sole and midsole. The upper differs from the traditional Air Force 1 Low upper. Nike has opted for a slightly more protective leather and has also reduced the openings, to create a truly waterproof sneaker. The laces and heel, of course, are university gold as well. Finally, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and heel in, you guessed it, university gold. Overall, this pair is going to hold up in some pretty tough conditions and keep your feet dry. The bright “university gold” may turn some people off, but if styled correctly it’s a great colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Waterproof “University Gold” will release at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

