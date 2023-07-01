Nike Dunk Low x Parris Goebel Official Release Date

The Nike Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its timeless design. Its simple style and clean lines make it a versatile choice for various outfits. With comfortable fit and durable materials, it’s suitable for everyday wear. The Dunk Low’s popularity stems from its widespread appeal among sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Whether on or off the court, the Nike Dunk Low remains a classic and sought-after option.

Parris Goebel is a renowned choreographer and dancer hailing from New Zealand. She has achieved global recognition for her innovative and energetic dance routines. Goebel’s unique style and impressive work have led her to collaborate with numerous famous artists and create captivating performances. With her dedication and talent, she continues to inspire dancers worldwide, leaving a lasting impact on the world of dance. Now she’s collaborating with the Nike Dunk Low and it’s definitely going to be a huge release.

Parris Goebel x Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a hot pink rubber sole with an intentionally worn-midsole. The upper features brown leather with hot pink leather overlays, matching the sole. The Nike Swoosh is an emerald green and definitely stands out. The laces are hot pink and Nike is upside down on the heel, also in emerald green. Overall, these sneakers are special and Parris Goebel will certainly be a driving factor in these selling out. They will be released in women’s sizing only and you’ve got some time before the release. This pair could be the first of many in this collaboration.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low x Parris Goebel is releasing on October 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

