CLOT x Nike Dunk Low “What The” Release Details

Overall, the Nike Dunk Low is one of those sneakers that you simply cannot go wrong with. It has a timeless aesthetic to it, and fans continue to love it. Although it hasn’t always been the biggest trend, it remains a classic that can be worn anywhere, at any time. At this point, pretty well every single sneakerhead has one of these in their collection, and for good reason. How could you say no to a shoe that is just so versatile?

At this point, numerous brands and designers are lining up to give their own take on the Nike Dunk Low. CLOT is one of them, although this should be a given when you consider they are frequent collaborators. For months now, we have seen teasers for the CLOT x Nike Dunk Low “What The.” This takes the iconic and colorful “What The” concept, but adds the CLOT aesthetic into the mix. As you can imagine, this is quite the sneaker.

“What The” CLOT x Nike Dunk Low

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

In the image above and below, you can see how the shoes are mismatched, as all “What The” models are. The concept here is that each element of the shoe is taken from a previous CLOT x Nike collaboration. Overall, this makes for a truly meaningful sneaker that fans can appreciate. Not to mention, it is all put together on a silhouette that people already adore.

Another Look

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new sneaker will be dropping on July 29th for a price of $150 USD. At the time of writing this, the CLOT x Nike Dunk Low will only be releasing at CLOT, as well as the Juice Store. Therefore, expect these to be quite limited. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

[Via]