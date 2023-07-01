Nike KD 3 “Easy Money” Receives Official Photos

A new Nike KD 3 will be dropping next month.

One of Kevin Durant’s best sneakers is the Nike KD 3. Overall, Kevin Durant has a rich sneaker history within the NBA. Although his line can’t touch that of Michael Jordan’s, it is still well-loved by fans. Ultimately, these kicks come with a whole lot of nostalgia. The earlier models take fans back to the days in which he was still grinding it out with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, however, he is forging a new legacy with the Phoenix Suns, who are loading up for next season.

That said, the Nike KD 3 is making a big return this year. Subsequently, Nike has been coming out with some new colorways for fans to enjoy. Overall, these offerings have been quite unique, and fans are excited to get their hands on them. Below, you can actually find the “Easy Money” colorway, which is based on Durant’s infamous nickname. If you are a fan of the future Hall of Famer, you will appreciate these a lot.

“Easy Money” Nike KD 3

Nike KD 3
Image via Nike

Firstly, this shoe has a grey base to it as seen by the overlays and even the toe box. Secondly, we get some black on the side panels and a blue Nike swoosh. Orange comes in on the tongue to bring it all together. Finally, the midsole has a glow-in-the-dark aesthetic to it that a lot of fans are going to adore.

More Photos

For those of you out there who want to get these, you will be able to do so as of August 9th, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit. As for the price of the shoe, these will be sold for a price of $130 USD. This is fairly standard for the KD line, so it’s a solid deal. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Easy Money
Image via Nike
Nike KD 3
Image via Nike

