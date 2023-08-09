Nike KD 3 “Easy Money” Release Details

Kevin Durant has had quite a few signature sneaker models over the years. One of his best would have to be the Nike KD 3. Overall, this is a model that was released closer to the start of his career. At this time, he was still playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Moreover, he was on the verge of leading the team to an NBA Finals appearance. Although the team wouldn’t go on to win a title in 2012, it cemented Durant as one of the best players in the entire NBA.

Now, the Nike KD 3 is being remembered with some incredible retros. Moreover, we are starting to get some other colorways that KD wore but never released. In other words, those amazing player exclusives from the early 2010s are finally hitting the market. Below, you can find the official images for the “Easy Money” colorway. This is one that fans remember fondly, and they will be happy to see this one making a huge return.

“Easy Money” Nike KD 3

Firstly, it should be noted that this shoe is covered in grey leather from the toe box to the side panels to the back heel. Secondly, the sides are covered in charcoal grey with a blue Nike swoosh to create contrast. Lastly, the best part comes on the midsole which glows in the dark. It creates a truly memorable look that many will enjoy.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new Nike KD 3 colorway will drop on Wednesday, August 30th. Moreover, the price of the shoe is going to be a solid $130 USD. Hopefully, we hear about more great Kevin Durant shoes in the not-so-distant future. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

