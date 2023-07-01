Nike Ja 1 “Guava Ice” Coming Soon

Despite some issues off of the court, Ja Morant has been killing it with the Nike Ja 1. Overall, this has been one of the most exciting new signature shoes of the entire year. Much of this has to do with the fact that Nike continues to deliver some killer color schemes. We have seen a ton of great models, and all of them showcase Ja and his personality. Although some have been turned off by Ja recently, there is no doubt that there are those who are still ready to give his shoes a chance.

Soon, a new NBA Season will begin, and Ja will be trying to release his second signature model. However, for now, the Nike Ja 1 continues to be his flagship shoe. Consequently, fans can still expect some new colorways to be released between now and the start of the season. For instance, we now have some preliminary photos of this “Guava Ice” model, seen below. As you can tell, this is yet another shoe that packs in quite a bit of color.

“Guava Ice” Nike Ja 1

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Firstly, the shoe is covered in a light pink mesh. The pink aesthetic then extends to the Nike swoosh, which is a bit of a different tone. Secondly, we get two tones of blue on the back heel. This is then complemented by a white midsole and a black outsole. There is also black on the tongue and the inner lining of the shoe. When you put all of the elements together, you get a sneaker that is going to be flashy on the court.

More Photos

At the time of writing this, the Nike Ja 1 “Guava Ice” does not have a release date. However, we do know that it will sell for a price of $110 USD. Hopefully, we get more information on these gorgeous kicks, very soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

[Via]