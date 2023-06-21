The Nike Ja 1 is getting another edition, this time it’s the “Ember Glow.” Despite Ja Morant’s controversies off the basketball court, Nike is still releasing new colorways. Ja’s signature sneaker debuted in late 2022 and has been a top basketball sneaker ever since. The Nike JA 1 showcases a sleek and futuristic design, incorporating modern technologies to enhance performance on the court. The “Ember Glow” is a brighter take on the Nike Ja 1 and will certainly be a fan favorite.

NBA players have long been synonymous with basketball sneakers, serving as influential ambassadors for various brands. These athletes, including Ja Morant, are not only exceptional on the court but also trendsetters off the court. From exclusive editions to custom kicks, NBA players have access to an array of sneakers that showcase their individual styles and personality. Fans of the NBA and specific players love to rep the same shoes as their heroes.

“Ember Glow” Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

Nike has outfitted the Nike Ja 1 “Ember Glow” with an all-red body. The sneaker has a mesh upper which allows players to perform in comfort on the court. Also, the Swoosh on both sneakers is a vibrant blue, matching the tongue. The Ja Morant logo can be found on the tongue, in purple on the left shoe, and blue on the right. The sneakers feature a black outsole and a white midsole. Morant’s number, 12, is also displayed on the heel. The sneaker is definitely decked out in a bright color scheme. Ja Morant is a flashy player, and it seems like Nike is trying to imitate that flashiness with this Nike Ja 1 “Ember Glow.”

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 1 “Ember Glow” will release on July 3rd. Also, the sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

