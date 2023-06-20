The Denver Nuggets made history last Monday night (June 12), conquering the Miami Heat in five games to claim the coveted NBA Championship. The riveting Game 5 averaged an impressive 11.64 million viewers, according to the NBA. Only the elite ascend to the NBA Finals, a mecca where spellbinding moments of honor and agony, have been immortalized. Michael Jordan’s nonchalant shrug, Magic Johnson’s five-position game, Allen Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue. And who could forget Ray Allen’s heroic three-pointer at the buzzer or Willis Reed hobbling onto the court despite injury? A remarkable tapestry that speaks to the heights of human achievement. In pursuit of the greatest NBA Finals of all time, we seek not only an exemplary collective performance, but also individual standouts: dazzling one-on-one duels, scintillating breakout performances, and defining moments that resonate with lasting significance.

7. Chicago Bulls Vs. Phoenix Suns (1993)

Basketball: NBA Finals: Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan (23) in action vs Phoenix Suns at United Center. Game 4. Chicago, IL 6/16/1993 CREDIT: Manny Millan (Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X44517 )

Riding on the back of an MVP season, Charles Barkley and his Phoenix Suns surged through the Western Conference. Yet, when they faced off against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls at home, Games 1 and 2 proved to be overwhelming defeats. While they took a hard-fought Game 3 in overtime at the United Center, Jordan retaliated with a monumental 55-point outing in Game 4. Averaging an astounding 41 points for the entire series, it was clear who the true MVP was. Finally, John Paxson’s iconic game-winning jump shot in Game 6 clinched the championship for Jordan and the Bulls, marking their first three-peat and solidifying MJ as basketball royalty.

6. Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1980)

Basketball: NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson (32) in action, shot vs Philadelphia 76ers Julius Erving (6). Game 4. Philadelphia, PA 5/11/1980 CREDIT: Manny Millan (Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X24508 )

The 1980 NBA Finals saw a battle between the experienced and the youth, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 33.4 averages indicative of his veteran finesse. Then, it was Magic Johnson’s turn; the rookie filled in for an injured Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 and delivered a masterful performance, commanding all five positions to accumulate 42 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists in a game-winning 123-107 victory. It was a coming-out party for Magic; he announced himself as a star of the future, guiding the Lakers to decades of success. Meanwhile, classic footage of Dr. J’s now famous baseline reverse layup happened during Game 4.

5. Spurs Vs. Heat (2013)

MIAMI, FL – JUNE 06: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs goes up for a shot against LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat in the first quarter during Game One of the 2013 NBA Finals at AmericanAirlines Arena on June 6, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Spurs surged ahead 3-2 in the series after a decisive win in Game 5. Led by Tony Parker, they built a 13-point advantage late in the third quarter of Game 6. Then Lebron James took over, masterfully rallying Miami to snatch the lead with 6:03 left. Undeterred, Parker retaliated with five swift points, securing a 93-89 lead for San Antonio with 40 seconds left. Manu Ginobili ensured victory by sinking a crucial free throw with 28 seconds remaining. Celebrations edged closer as San Antonio prepared to clinch until James’ miraculous 3-pointer kept Miami alive. With 22.9 seconds on the clock, Kawhi Leonard made it a two-possession game, yet still, James stayed undaunted, finding Chris Bosh for one of the most legendary shots in NBA history. Crowned champions in overtime, Miami solidified its legacy behind James’ memorable 32-point performance in Game 7.

4. Chicago Bulls Vs. Utah Jazz (1997)

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan sticks out his tongue as he goes past Jeff Hornacek of the Utah Jazz 04 June during game two of the NBA Finals at the United Center in Chicago, IL. The Bulls lead the best-of-seven series 1-0. AFP PHOTO/Vincent LAFORET (Photo credit should read VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

MJ’s greatness was indisputable, as seen in his famed Flu Game. Everyone still remembers his heroic 38-point performance in Utah—a crucial three to tie the game sealed the Bulls’ 3-2 series lead. Yet, other narratives captivated viewers. Karl Malone took MVP honors with 27.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 steals, despite MJ averaging 29.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 steals on a 69-13 Bulls team. Undeterred, Jordan drove forward to snatch the Larry O’Brien trophy from the Jazz’s grasp.

3. Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Detroit Pistons (1988)

UNITED STATES – JUNE 14: Basketball: finals, Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas (11) in action, taking layup vs Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit, MI 6/14/1988 (Photo by Richard Mackson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X36723 TK7)

The Showtime Lakers and Bad Boy Pistons clashed in a thrilling exhibition of contrasting basketball ideologies. Magic Johnson of LA outweighed Isiah Thomas of Detroit, making for an enthralling match-up. After Pat Riley promised a repeat of the championship parade in Los Angeles, the defending champions had a target on their back for the whole season.

The first five games were split between Detroit and Los Angeles with no game being decided by single-digits. Pontiac Silverdome was bid farewell as Detroit defeated the Lakers 104-94 to take a 3-2 series lead. However, in Game 6, Isiah Thomas suffered a rolled right ankle yet still scored 11 of Detroit’s last 15 points, pushing them to an 81-79 lead. Ultimately, a neck-to-neck finish saw the Lakers win 103-102, extending the series. James Worthy dominated Game 7, delivering a 36-16-10 line to lead the Lakers to back-to-back championships. Thus, earning him the moniker of Big Game James.

2. Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Boston Celtics (1984)

Basketball: NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Larry Bird (33) in action, layup vs Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson (32). Game 1. Boston, MA 5/27/1984 CREDIT: Carl Skalak (Photo by Carl Skalak /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X30077 TK1 R5 )

Bird and Johnson, two icons, had yet to face off in the Finals for the first four years of their careers. That changed in 1984, however, with a series that lasted seven games and featured an unforgettable clothesline from Kevin McHale on Kurt Ramis. On every level, this matchup lived up to the hype—Bird averaged 27.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for the Celtics, ultimately taking home MVP honors as his team emerged triumphant in Game 7. Johnson’s averages weren’t far behind at 18.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 13.6 assists. It was an epic battle that kick-started a golden era of NBA basketball, propelling the league into mainstream stardom on the backs of Bird’s and Johnson’s fierce rivalry.

1. Cavaliers Vs. Warriors (2016)

CLEVELAND, OH – JANUARY 18: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers posts up against Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 18, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Down 3-1, LeBron James’ mission was clear: to deliver a championship to Cleveland. It was a feat he had been determined to achieve ever since joining the Cavaliers in 2003. Yet, achieving this goal seemed impossible when pitted against the Warriors’ historic 73-9 record. But LeBron and Kyrie Irving were unstoppable together, culminating in an epic Game 7 victory. In one legendary series, LeBron earned his place as the greatest player of all time.

