LeBron James is easily one of the best basketball players of all time. Overall, he has a ton of accomplishments to completely back this up. For instance, he has won four NBA titles while also winning countless MVPs. Furthermore, he has been voted to the All-Star Game pretty well every single year of his career. At this point, his greatness cannot be denied. Even if you are the biggest LeBron hater ever, you have to admit that he has had a truly impenetrable career.

Subsequently, LeBron is going through an offseason filled with hard decisions. At this stage, his Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a point guard. Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving are available, however, Trae Young has also been floated around. Moreover, Draymond Green is currently a name that is being said as well. This is because he just declined the last year of his contract with the Warriors. Considering Green and James are friends, some believe that a union on the Warriors is imminent.

Read More: LeBron James Celebrates Bryce’s 16th Birthday

LeBron & Draymond Contribute To The Rumor Mill

Bron and Draymond were seen in France together on Sunday 👀



(via josh_sass98/IG) pic.twitter.com/bZx98NUj7F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2023

As it turns out, these two are contributing to the rumor mill quite heavily at this point. For instance, an Instagram user named @josh_sass98 saw LeBron and Green out in France together. Apparently, these two were seen at dinner together on Sunday. Overall, this should not be a surprise to anyone. These two are great friends off of the court. However, one would be naive to think that neither of them spoke about basketball and their future moves.

Whether or not these two actually unite on the same team, still remains to be seen. At the end of the day, the Lakers do not have a ton of cap space to work with. If it was a choice between Draymond Green and someone like Kyrie Irving, then the Lakers would probably choose Kyrie. Either way, this is going to be a very interesting offseason. Let us know what you believe the Lakers should do, in the comments section down below. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

Read More: Nike LeBron 20 X UNKNWN “Message in a Bottle” Revealed