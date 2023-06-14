LeBron James has played for the LA Lakers since 2018. The 2022-23 season was his third with the team, meaning he has spent more time in LA than he did with the Miami Heat. However, LeBron, who turns 39 this year, has had a mixed tenure with the team. Outside of their 2020 NBA title during the pandemic-impacted season, the Lakers have been far from juggernauts in the Western Conference.

However, one of the many topics currently circulating within the Lakers fandom is whether LeBron deserves a statue outside Crypto.com Arena. The plaza in front of the Lakers’ home court contains a number of statues honoring Lakers legends such as Shaq, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. However, there is plenty of resistance to the idea of LeBron getting a statue there too. Despite this, there is a prominent voice very much in favor of seeing LeBron be immortalized there.

Shaq Supports LeBron Statue

Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, Shaq gave his take on a LeBron statue. “If they wanted to give him a statue, I’d be fine with that,” the Lakers legend began. “He did win a title with the Lakers and lot of people say that it doesn’t count. LeBron has broke the record [scoring record] and he broke the record as a Laker. He’s a great player, great ability and he did what he was supposed to do as a LAKER. But the thing about the Lakers is that Laker fans are real greedy, Okay you got us this bubble championship, but when are you going to give us another? It’s always that.”

As a Laker, LeBron is averaging 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8 assists per game. Those are all career highs when looking at his per-team stats. Granted, he played much longer and at a much different point in his career for Cleveland but the point stands. As Shaq mentioned, LeBron won a championship and broke the all-time scoring record while wearing the gold and purple of LA. Even as his career inevitably winds down, LeBron still playing at an elite level. Depending on how the next few seasons pan out, LeBron could arguably retire as a Laker. But what do you think – does LeBron does a statue outside Crypto.com Arena? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

