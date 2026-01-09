Jay-Z Flexes An Incredibly Rare Patek Philippe During Fat Joe Linkup

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Semifinal-Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid C.F.
[Subscription Customers Only] Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images
Jay-Z is always wearing some crazy timepieces on his wrist and this icy blue Patek Philippe is no exception.

Jay-Z is the king of flexing, and he's proven it once more. The New York mogul has one of the wildest watch collections of any rapper, or any billionaire for that matter. He just added another insanely rare and sought after timepiece to his rotation, that being another Patek Philippe model.

This one is especially cool as it's assumed to be the first of its kind to appear on US. soil, per Complex. The exact model is a Quadruple Grand Complications Ref. 5308G-001. The outlet reports that it's worth roughly around $2.5 million.

As you can see from the pictures below, it's an absolutely stunning watch, one that we have to imagine made Fat Joe jealous. Per Baller Alert, it's finished in white gold and has a blue color scheme. While its not covered in diamonds, it certainly looks icy with its light blue face.

Adding to its timeless and modern design is a dark blue alligator strap, making it a perfect watch to dress up. Or if you are Jay-Z, wear it in a more casual setting to make the piece stand out and be the conversation starter.

Read More: Young Buck Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison, But There's A Catch

Fat Joe & Jadakiss' Podcast Coming To Netflix

All in all, it's breathtaking and just another example of Hov's excellent taste in watches.

But his luxury timepiece isn't the only reason we are talking about the Roc Nation boss. The 4:44 creator was chatting it up with Joey Crack. It's wild coincidence because him and his podcast co-host, Jadakiss, were just talking about the possibility of grabbing an interview with the elusive MC.

They shared very different takes on this opportunity after Jay showed the Roc Nation-assisted production love. Perhaps it happened when that photo was taken above.

Anyway, Jada expressed he's not too optimistic that a sit-down with Jay will happen. "You know my n**** Hov is a professional curver. He bigged us up, told us he's watching. 'Y'all should have no guests [on] the show, I like when it's you and 'Kiss. Roc sign.' He ain't coming. It's all love... Good luck."

On the other hand, Fat Joe has some hope. "I can't lie to you, Hov hit us with a birdie in the air. He said, 'I love your show the most when you ain't even got guests. When you and Jada just going off the top, talking that sh*t.' [...] So he said he want to get himself on the guest list? [...] Aye, listen. Perhaps a little, save a piece for later? For no reason. Like, we need that Hov interview."

Maybe it will happen once Joe and Jada begins to air on Netflix sometime this year. It's a collaboration with iHeartMedia and its one of 15 programs under their umbrella that will be watchable on the streaming service. A date has yet to be solidified, though it seems.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Will Not Go To Prison Over His Federal Gun Case

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Jadakiss Jay Z Professional Curver Praises Him Fat Joe Hip Hop News Music Jadakiss Calls Jay-Z A "Professional Curver" After Hov Praised Him & Fat Joe
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Music Jadakiss Says Styles P Was Dissing Jay Z On "Reservoir Dogs"
Comments 0