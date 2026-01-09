Jay-Z is the king of flexing, and he's proven it once more. The New York mogul has one of the wildest watch collections of any rapper, or any billionaire for that matter. He just added another insanely rare and sought after timepiece to his rotation, that being another Patek Philippe model.

This one is especially cool as it's assumed to be the first of its kind to appear on US. soil, per Complex. The exact model is a Quadruple Grand Complications Ref. 5308G-001. The outlet reports that it's worth roughly around $2.5 million.

As you can see from the pictures below, it's an absolutely stunning watch, one that we have to imagine made Fat Joe jealous. Per Baller Alert, it's finished in white gold and has a blue color scheme. While its not covered in diamonds, it certainly looks icy with its light blue face.

Adding to its timeless and modern design is a dark blue alligator strap, making it a perfect watch to dress up. Or if you are Jay-Z, wear it in a more casual setting to make the piece stand out and be the conversation starter.

Fat Joe & Jadakiss' Podcast Coming To Netflix

All in all, it's breathtaking and just another example of Hov's excellent taste in watches.

But his luxury timepiece isn't the only reason we are talking about the Roc Nation boss. The 4:44 creator was chatting it up with Joey Crack. It's wild coincidence because him and his podcast co-host, Jadakiss, were just talking about the possibility of grabbing an interview with the elusive MC.

They shared very different takes on this opportunity after Jay showed the Roc Nation-assisted production love. Perhaps it happened when that photo was taken above.

Anyway, Jada expressed he's not too optimistic that a sit-down with Jay will happen. "You know my n**** Hov is a professional curver. He bigged us up, told us he's watching. 'Y'all should have no guests [on] the show, I like when it's you and 'Kiss. Roc sign.' He ain't coming. It's all love... Good luck."

On the other hand, Fat Joe has some hope. "I can't lie to you, Hov hit us with a birdie in the air. He said, 'I love your show the most when you ain't even got guests. When you and Jada just going off the top, talking that sh*t.' [...] So he said he want to get himself on the guest list? [...] Aye, listen. Perhaps a little, save a piece for later? For no reason. Like, we need that Hov interview."

Maybe it will happen once Joe and Jada begins to air on Netflix sometime this year. It's a collaboration with iHeartMedia and its one of 15 programs under their umbrella that will be watchable on the streaming service. A date has yet to be solidified, though it seems.