JAY-Z Flaunts Incredible $340,000 Watch For Fanatics Fest

JAY-Z rocked a unique Bugatti Tourbillon watch worth $340,000 to the reopening of his storied 40/40 Club for Fanatics Fest in New York City, last week. Celebrity jeweler Jacob Arabo, who designed the piece, revealed that the legendary rapper was the first to own it in a post on Instagram afterward. “My dear friend @jayz was the first to own the 5 time zone watch. 25 years later, he’s the first to own the bugatti tourbillon," he wrote, as caught by HipHopDX.
In another post, he added: "The Bugatti Tourbillon is the result of months of tireless collaboration between our teams, with each side bringing its expertise to the table. Inspired by Bugatti’s latest hyper sports car, the Tourbillon, the watch mirrors the car’s iconic design elements and groundbreaking technology. The 52 x 44 mm case, crafted to resemble the car’s body, features the front grille, side radiator inlets, and large sapphire side windows."
JAY-Z & Beyonce Attend Grammy Awards
He continued: "Inside, the watch is powered by a V16 engine block automaton made from a single block of transparent sapphire, a nod to Bugatti’s groundbreaking engine architecture. The 30-second flying tourbillon and retrograde hours and minutes, designed to mimic the RPM counter, are feats of engineering that push the boundaries of horology." It's far from the most expensive watch JAY has been spotted wearing as of late. Earlier this year, he was caught with a Rolex watch valued at over $4 million. Additionally, he invested in the luxury watch marketplace, Wristcheck.
JAY-Z Rocks The Bugatti Tourbillon Watch
As for the 40/40 Club, JAY temporarily reopened the iconic space for Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Fest NYC. Be on the lookout for further updates on JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]