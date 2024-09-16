JAY-Z Celebrates Grand Opening Of Fanatics Sportsbook As Super Bowl Backlash Continues

JAY-Z clearly isn't fazed by his backlash to supporting Kendrick Lamar.

JAY-Z joined Michael Rubin at the grand opening of a new Fanatics Sportsbook location on the Atlantic City boardwalk in New Jersey on Sunday. At the event, Jay helped cut the ceremonial ribbon as Rubin, along with Fanatics Betting and Gaming CEO Matt King and Ocean Casino Resort GM Bill Callahan cheered him on. Hov's appearance at the opening comes as he continues to face backlash on social media for helping select Kendrick Lamar to perform at Super Bowl LIX over Lil Wayne.

"Folks like Nikki out here talking about Super Bowl performances and Jay out here cutting ribbons," one user commented when Roc Nation shared pictures from the event on Instagram. "Let that be a lesson for her and the rest of them. Start learning how to be an adult." Another fan wrote: "While y’all talking superbowl halftime shows . Jay opening BILLION DOLLAR CASINO’S… levels to this ISH."

JAY-Z Speaks With Michael Rubin In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 18: (L-R) Michael Rubin and JAY-Z enjoying JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

It's not the first time Jay has gotten involved in sports betting. He previously argued in favor of opening a casino in Times Square in New York City. "The winning licensee must always put the well-being of New Yorkers at the top of their agenda and do right by its residents," he wrote in a letter, last year. "This is too important of a moment in our city's illustrious history. Times Square, the epicenter of entertainment with a palpable energy, is unmatched. Roc Nation and our partners are here to ensure Times Square remains connected to all facets of culture. There's no better location for a Caesars Palace entertainment destination than the Crossroads of the World."

JAY-Z Attends Fanatics Sportsbook Grand Opening