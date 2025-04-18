Andrew Schulz Catches Hell From Fans Ahead Of His Upcoming Drink Champs Interview

Andrew Schulz’s recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast has stirred intense backlash, igniting a firestorm over his controversial response to a lyric by Kendrick Lamar.

During the interview, Schulz addressed Lamar’s pointed line from the track “Wacced Out Murals,” where the rapper warned, “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law.” Schulz, interpreting the lyric as a direct shot at his past material, responded with remarks many deemed offensive and racially charged.

Rather than brushing off the lyric, Schulz retaliated during a segment on his Flagrant podcast. His comments shocked listeners and drew fierce condemnation. In a tone that many found flippant, he joked about initiating sexual contact with Lamar against his will.

“Just Kendrick?” he said. “I’d make love to him, and there’s nothing he could do about it.” He doubled down with, “He’d only get to decide if it’s consensual.” Critics quickly denounced the remarks as a dangerous trivialization of sexual assault, especially in a public climate where discussions of consent and power dynamics remain critical.

Andrew Schulz Drink Champs

The backlash came swiftly. Meek Mill was among the first to speak out, calling the comments not only inappropriate but damaging to the image and dignity of Black men.

“White man saying they’ll rape Black men openly is extreme,” he wrote. “Black manhood is not a joke.” Tony Yayo also addressed the controversy, calling Schulz’s attempt at humor reckless and tone-deaf, especially given the long history of racialized violence and public humiliation.

Schulz defended himself by leaning on the well-worn argument of comedic license, insisting that comics must be free to touch every topic without fear of censorship. Yet critics argue that comedic freedom should not serve as a shield for harmful rhetoric, especially when it targets historically marginalized groups. Schulz’s defenders claim satire and provocation are pillars of comedy, but even some in that camp acknowledge the need for self-awareness and sensitivity.

The incident has reignited ongoing debates around the limits of comedy, cultural respect, and the social responsibilities of entertainers with massive platforms. It also underscores how swiftly content can spiral when humor crosses into territory that undermines human dignity.