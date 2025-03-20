Andrew Schulz Defends Drake Amid UMG Lawsuit Criticism

BY Caroline Fisher 455 Views
Andrew Schulz Defends Drake Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Turchiaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, Universal Music Group filed a motion to dismiss Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Earlier this year, Drake decided to make his legal battle with Universal Music Group official with a lawsuit. He accuses the label of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us," and spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged pedophile. Earlier this week, UMG fired back, filing a motion to dismiss the suit. In their motion, they suggested that Drake is simply suing because he's upset that he lost his lyrical battle against Kendrick.

According to them, he "lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.” Drake's attorney was quick to respond, alleging that UMG is trying to "avoid accountability." Amid all of this, the Toronto rapper has been hit with some heavy criticism. More specifically, he's been accused of putting creative freedom at risk.

Andrew Schulz Kendrick Lamar Controversy

Many have even pointed out that Drake previously signed a petition protesting the use of song lyrics in court. According to Andrew Schulz, however, it isn't the lyrics themselves that Drake is taking issue with. During a recent episode of his Flagrant podcast, the internet personality and his co-hosts discussed the situation, emphasizing how the lawsuit accuses UMG of artificially boosting "Not Like Us."

"He's not saying you put out a song that has these lyrics. It's you're inflating it over normal amounts," Schulz claimed. "So I think it's about the inflation not the lyrics. But the inflation, the manufacturing of that inflation, could add harm." Schulz's remarks come just a few months after he found himself in hot water over a joke he made about Kendrick Lamar in response to his apparent diss. He joked that he could sexually assault the performer, prompting outrage among social media users.

