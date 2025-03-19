Drake Gets Lit Up After Sharing Throwback Video Of Him Singing Onstage

Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake likes to remember the good old days on occasion and this time it may not have been his smartest move.

Drake is one of hip-hop's corn balls. His fans find it to be an endearing quality of his. But those who are anti-Drizzy believe it's why he doesn't deserve all the respect he gets. No matter where you stand on the matter, he's going to be his goofy self. We have seen it time and time again throughout the course of his career. He's a true meme machine. Whether it be from his Degrassi days, his silly model poses on social media, or his "super deep" captions, The Boy knows how to drum up reactions positive and negative.

In this case, Drake has received mostly ones in the latter category. Per The Shade Room, the Canadian superstar dug up an old video from what one could find in their mom and dad's basement. It's unclear as to where he shared it to as his main IG account, champagnepapi, nor his burner known as plottttwistttttt have it. There's good chance it was a post and delete, but the outlet was able to snag it before then. In the clip, it shows The Boy even before his teen acting days.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

He looks considerably more pale compared to his mixed skin tone we know him to have. If we had to guess, he looks to be no older than 10. He's dressed in blue sweater with what appears to be a red button-down shirt. Drake's also sporting some nerdier glasses, and it's part of the reason why detractors of his are currently having a roast session in the comments. "This is the dude from the mean streets of Toronto 😂😂" one jokes. "Aubrey Graham and the Sorcerers Stone," another quips.

His outfit couldn't distract the jokesters from what the clip was meant to share which was his vocal chops as a young boy. Based on the lyrics, it looks to be for a talent show or maybe a school play of some sort. Either way, people couldn't care less about that and instead decided to light up Drake for sharing himself in much more awkward phase in his life. This post comes amidst UMG doing all they can to put an end to his defamation lawsuit over "Not Like Us." His parent label believes his claims have little to no merit and they have also just filed a motion to halt any further discovery. UMG claims Drake has been trying to gain access to incredibly private documentation, including contracts and other monetary files for Kendrick Lamar and other staff at their label(s).

