Drake Gets Lit Up After Sharing Throwback Video Of Him Singing Onstage

Drake is one of hip-hop's corn balls. His fans find it to be an endearing quality of his. But those who are anti-Drizzy believe it's why he doesn't deserve all the respect he gets. No matter where you stand on the matter, he's going to be his goofy self. We have seen it time and time again throughout the course of his career. He's a true meme machine. Whether it be from his Degrassi days, his silly model poses on social media, or his "super deep" captions, The Boy knows how to drum up reactions positive and negative.

In this case, Drake has received mostly ones in the latter category. Per The Shade Room, the Canadian superstar dug up an old video from what one could find in their mom and dad's basement. It's unclear as to where he shared it to as his main IG account, champagnepapi, nor his burner known as plottttwistttttt have it. There's good chance it was a post and delete, but the outlet was able to snag it before then. In the clip, it shows The Boy even before his teen acting days.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

He looks considerably more pale compared to his mixed skin tone we know him to have. If we had to guess, he looks to be no older than 10. He's dressed in blue sweater with what appears to be a red button-down shirt. Drake's also sporting some nerdier glasses, and it's part of the reason why detractors of his are currently having a roast session in the comments. "This is the dude from the mean streets of Toronto 😂😂" one jokes. "Aubrey Graham and the Sorcerers Stone," another quips.