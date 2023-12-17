310babii On The Viral Success Of "Soak City," Being In Highschool Still, And Goals For The New Year

In the fast-paced realm of hip-hop, one name has been making waves and turning heads: 310babii. The LA-based rapper, whose meteoric rise began this summer with the viral hit "Soak City," has become a force to be reckoned with. He sat down with HotNewHipHop to give an inside look into his journey, dreams, and the whirlwind of experiences that have defined his career so far. Moreover, all while still attending his high school classes.

As a high school senior, 310babii is living the dream he always wanted—to be a rapper. What started as a personal aspiration has quickly evolved into a full-fledged musical journey. His friends are riding shotgun as his biggest supporters. The excitement around 310babii is magnetic, and it's not hard to see why. Drawing inspiration from heavyweights like Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, Gucci, and Drake, 310babii's music is still uniquely his own. The dream collaboration? None other than Lil Yachty himself. In this exclusive interview, he opens up about the influences that have shaped his distinctive sound and teases what fans can expect from his upcoming releases, including a highly-anticipated album.

310babii Is Living His Dreams

However, 310babii's journey took an unexpected turn when his breakout hit "Soak City" caught fire, catapulting him into the spotlight. The track's remix, featuring heavy-hitters Blueface, Tyga, Mustard, OhGeesy, and BlueBucksClan, and further solidified his position as someone to watch. The collaboration with these prominent West Coast rappers is a testament to 310babii's rapid ascent and undeniable talent. With an album in the works and surprises up his sleeve, 310babii is set to disrupt the hip-hop scene in ways unimaginable just months ago.

Read the full interview below as 310babii shares his reflections on a reality that has transformed from distant dreams into a whole new dimension. Moreover, with a show scheduled at The Roxy on December 30th (also happens to coincide with his 18th birthday), this LA prodigy is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans and cement his status as the next big thing in hip-hop.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

HNHH: For those who are just getting familiar with 310babii, how would you describe and introduce yourself?

310babii: I would say I'm a young new artist, but I'm different and unique. I'm a breath of fresh air. I'm bringing a new flavor to the rap game that hasn't been showcased. It's never been any light shed on my type of style or sound. Bringing something different to the game.

I love that perspective. You obviously have a single right now that's getting a lot of attention and there's light being shed on it. What was your reaction to "Soak City," making noise?

It was so much all at one time it didn't feel real. After a while it was just exciting for what's to come. TikTok!

That's definitely exciting! How do you balance all of this being a senior in highschool and did you know you wanted to pursue music?

Yeah. That wasn't the only thing I wanted to do, but I knew that was a step in it.

What's been the reaction from your friends and family?

Friends are excited for me. And there hasn't been any changes. But now I'm showing kids who are the same age as me that it's possible. It's possible to make some type of noise from where we come from.

Where does your inspiration come from?

I watch other artists. And I know I can do it too. I pull things from some of my favorite artists and see what I can come up with. Like a good plan.

Who are some of those artists?

Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, Gucci, and Drake. Lil Yachty is my dream collab.

What's in the works for you right now? What can we be on the lookout for?

More singles! And definitely an album coming soon.

Anyone special on the album that can possibly be a feature?

Yeah I do. But I wanna roll it out the right way and surprise everybody.

Who are some people in LA who have supported you? Any West Coast artists who have showed love?

Tyga, OhGeesy, and BlueBucksClan. It was a little game they gave me. They just told me just being myself and staying true to myself. The whole city rootin' behind me.

You linked up with Luh Tyler for a song together called "Walk," and got a chance to perform it at Complex Con! How was that? And what's the vibe like in the studio together?

It was fun and crazy. My manager knew his manager. I'd work with him again. We haven't been in the actual studio together yet.

What's some of your goals for the new year? And how do you plan on ending off the year?

Honestly, I just wanna keep working. I don't have any specific goals. Just keep working and staying hungry. I'm focused on dropping my album and all I'm looking forward to. I'm in a whole different reality with music. Things that used to be problems for me aren't problems anymore. Now I got like, champagne problems. Certain things that I would think about 4 months ago, I don't even care about no more. It's like I'm in a whole different reality. The industry is like a whole different dimension. I'm living life, and having fun. Everything is music. And it's lit.

We'll be on the lookout! Thanks 310babii!

