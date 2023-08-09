Luh Tyler Cannot Name A Single Rubi Rose Song

Luh Tyler has been blowing up lately in the Florida rap scene, but his rise could lead to him becoming more of a household name. Born specifically in Tallahassee, there is a lot of great talent from the sunshine state. Denzel Curry, Rick Ross, T-Pain, Kodak Black, and many more. He is only 17 years old so he still has plenty of career ahead of him, which is exciting.

His debut project is titled My Vision and its highest streamed song on Spotify is “Back Flippin.” It has racked up over 18 million streams, which is impressive due to the fact that he has just a little over two million monthly listeners. He has gotten to work with more recognized names such as DDG and he also appeared on the movie soundtrack for Fast X. Now, he is on the road to virality in this latest Instagram video. Luh Tyler made an appearance on an episode of “A Whole Snack” on the Velvet Residence YouTube channel.

Luh Tyler Cannot Help But Laugh: Watch

Recently, Luh Tyler has been fawning over female rapper Rubi Rose. Most people have been lately on the internet, and the youngster is the next man in line. In the YouTube video, Tyler is having a blast during the interview and laughing, smiling, and being grossed out by Japanese snacks. One of the questions was to name three songs by the Lexington, Kentucky native and he simply could not muster up even one name. Hopefully, this does not ruin the man’s friendship with Rubi Rose because he seems like a fun kid to be around.

