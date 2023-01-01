Rubi Rose Reminds Us She’s “Natural ASF” While Boating Through Italy In A Red & White Microkini

The BBL vs. natural bodies debate has been a hot topic over the past decade or so. While cosmetically enhanced figures were all the rage a few years ago, more recently, many women have been opting to remove their implants and filler in favour of embracing their God-given beauty. Women like Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Rubi Rose have been championing the natural body movement, with each of them giving us regular thirst traps to remind the world that there’s more than one ideal standard of beauty.

The “F.N.F.” hitmaker channelled Lil Kim for her sexy silver photo shoot earlier this week, and Leray has continued to promote her sophomore album with twerking videos. As for Rubi, she’s just one of the many famous faces on vacation in Europe at the moment, and it seems her most recent destination was a boat in Italy on which she proudly showed off her slim thick bod in a red and white microkini. The Kentucky native shared photo dumps on both Instagram and Twitter, practically breaking the internet thanks to her good looks.

Rubi Rose is Feeling Herself

Ice Spice dropped by the comments to gas her baddie friend up, and several women expressed jealousy that their own partners might catch a glimpse of Rubi’s naughty photos on their feed. “Girl my man is on this app delete these fr,” one person joked. “Rubi get out the way I’m tryna look at Italy 🤦🏾‍♂️,” another user teased the OnlyFans creator.

Seeing as Rubi Rose is one of the most eligible single rap divas in the industry right now, it’s never a surprise to see her comment section littered with endless thirsty replies. Earlier this summer, however, she sparked a debate with yet another salacious set of photos that showed just how insecure some people are in their relationships. Read about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

