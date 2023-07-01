Lil Kim Hypes Up GloRilla’s Sexy Silver Photo Shoot As Glo Copies Her Signature Pose

There’s been some growing tension between the women of rap in recent months, from Nicki Minaj and Latto’s severe social media spat to Sukihana and Sexyy Red becoming the new target of YouTuber Tasha K. Luckily, there are still those doing their part to spread peace, love, and positivity throughout the industry, including Lil Kim. While she isn’t dropping records at the same rate she did in her prime, the iconic artist still shows out on stage with her signature dance moves and supports other stars in the comments of their Instagram posts.

Most recently it was GloRilla who earned Kim’s seal of approval. On Monday (July 17), the Southern lyricist shared a sultry photo dump reminding us that Leo season is right around the corner, marking the young diva’s time to shine. She kicked off her post on an ultra-spicy note, channelling the 49-year-old’s signature squat post in a set of silver lingerie that leaves little to the imagination. “😻🔥❤️,” the blonde baddie hyped Glo up in her comments. As HipHopDX notes, Kim broke necks with the pose on the cover of her debut album, Hard Core, in 1996. Since then, we’ve also seen Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Coi Leray, and others take inspiration from the OG.

GloRilla Reminds Us That It’s Almost Leo Season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GloRilla 🦍 (@glorillapimp)

The “F.N.F.” hitmaker also laid flat on the ground, her long hair beautifully spread out around her head as she tantalizingly looks into the camera. “If I didn’t have a deal I’d still be worth some mills💰. LEO SEASON APPROACHING 🦁,” GloRilla’s caption reads, reminding fans to look out for her birthday on July 28.

Above all else, GloRilla has proven that she’s heard the world’s notes loud and clear, and is doing what she can to up her sex appeal before the next time she takes the stage. Earlier this month, she used Beyonce and Shakira’s “Beautiful Liar” as a soundtrack for her belly-rolling video, which shows slow but steady improvements for the Memphis native. See for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

