Aside from their beautiful voices, many of the biggest names in music are talked about for one other major thing – their bodies. Whether slamming Lizzo for loving her plus-sized self, Latto for considering a second round of surgery, or GloRilla for being “too skinny,” social media never struggles to find something to complain about. The “FNF” hitmaker has managed to stay positive and even crack jokes through the criticism she faces, however, Glo revealed this weekend that she’s taking the feedback she got after performing at the BET Awards seriously.

While the 23-year-old attempted to bring a new level of sexy to the show, some wish she would’ve stuck to her usual, hyped-up self. At the time, she joked about viewers wanting her to dance like Chief Keef, but behind closed doors she’s really been working on her belly rolls. “I wanna show y’all something,” Glo told the camera in the beginning of her video. “I love constructive criticism, and y’all told me to work on my sex appeal… Y’all told me I need to be more feminine, so I’m channelling my inner Beyonce,” she added before queuing up her music.

GloRilla Dances to Beyonce and Shakira’s “Beautiful Liar”

The rap diva’s sensual song of choice is Bey and Shakira’s “Beautiful Liar” from the former’s B’Day album. GloRilla’s confidence shines through as she wiggles her hips along to the beat. Unfortunately, not everyone is feeling this performance either. “Just be the hood ni**a [you] are,” one user suggested in @theshaderoom’s comments. “Girl Call Coi [Leray] for skinny girl assistance,” another told the CMG artist.

Aside from taking her constructive criticism from the BET Awards seriously, GloRilla has also been showing off her lyrical skills. After seeing the success of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor,” the Memphis native joined a handful of other female rappers who shared their own versions or the hit single. Check out her “GloMix” at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

