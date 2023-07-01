Glorilla took to Instagram to defend her recent 2023 BET Awards performance of “Lick or Sum.” Speaking to her fans on the platform, the Memphis rapper argued that she wanted to “be sexy” on the stage. “Y’all wanted me to be up there dancing like Chief Keef,” she joked. “I wanted to be sexy.”

In response to the live stream being shared to The Neighborhood Talk, fans had mixed feelings. One complained “It just wasn’t smooth like it didn’t flow and it had nothing to do with the music.” On the other hand, many fans defended Glorilla’s change of pace. “The way you come in the industry is the way people want you to come out the industry so you betta choose wisely cause that first impression mean everything cause once you switch up from what they used to it might go downhill,” one commented.

Glorilla dropped “Lick or Sum” back in May. The track samples DJ Paul, Juicy J, Lord Infamous, and Project Pat’s 1999 hit “Slob on My Knob.” At the ceremony, Glorilla was nominated for Best New Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and more.

Glorilla’s performance came ahead of the publication of an interview she did with Rolling Stone, in which she explained how she sets herself apart from other female rappers. “I know a lot of dudes, they won’t ride around listening to no girl that sounds like a girl because they are going to be like, ‘Oh, I’m being pussy,’” GloRilla said. “But they hear me, and now [they say], ‘She slick sound like one of us.’ I say shit that’s for females, but it’s stuff that n-ggas can say in reverse. I actually like going through shit sometimes because it makes me perfect my craft.”

Following “Lick or Sum,” Glorilla is currently preparing her debut studio album. In the same interview with Rolling Stone, she also revealed that she’ll be broadening her artist style with he project. While it doesn’t have a release date yet, be on the lookout for more information on that project in the coming weeks and months.

