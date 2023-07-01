Yesterday (July 15), Rubi Rose hopped on Twitter to share some stunning new photos. The rapper is seen wearing an elegant, floor-length blue gown as she poses with a glass of champagne. She rocks minimal, tasteful jewelry in the photos, dubbing this version of herself “classy Rubi.” It’s refreshing to see the 25-year-old reveling in her beauty with her clothes on, reminding followers that her face card never declines.

Rubi Rose is known to drop jaws with her frequent thirst traps. Last month, she showed off a rhinestone studded G-string on Twitter, sparking a bit of a debate. She asked followers, “If yo man come to my show and I dance on him, wyd?” The nod to some recent drama surrounding Usher’s hands-on performance with Keke Palmer got users talking. Rubi also recently left little to the imagination in a sheer nude dress. “Not only am I sexy… I’m rich as f*ck,” she told fans.

“Classy Rubi” Rose Poses With Champagne

She flexed her wealth again on her Instagram Story last month, revealing an extravagant gift she gave her father. Rubi Rose posted a screenshot showing her sending her dad $10K for Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day I love you,” she told her father, dubbing the payment “Something light !”

Unfortunately, things haven’t been all water lilies and luxury for the Kentucky-born rapper. In June, it was reported that she is being sued by an artist who claims the performer damaged her studio during the music video shoot for her track “TWORK.” The artist, Analia Saban, is additionally suing the music video directors, Jay and Georgio Rodriguez and HitCo. Saban is seeking $300K due to damage allegedly done to her equipment by a fire hose used in the music video. The artist says that various pieces of valuable artwork, as well as the building itself, suffered in the flood caused by the hose. The company that rented out the firefighter equipment, Hollywood Fire Authority, has also been named in the suit.

