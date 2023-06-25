25-year-old Rubi Rose is a highly sought-after young woman, but she still struggles to find the perfect romantic partner. Throughout her career, we’ve occasionally heard the model vent about her thoughts on relationships. Several of them point to her needing to heal more before she’s ready for more serious love. Back in the spring, Rose admitted that her type is typically guys who don’t have feelings for her. She revealed that she’s often turned off by men who thirst after her, and she’d rather be ignored by someone who has her attention.

“When they start liking me, I don’t like them. It’s really sad, it’s weird,” the Kentucky native reflected. “Unless I really really like them, but I like when guys don’t act interested. You know what I’m saying?” While she may not be particularly interested in the thousands of munches leaving comments under her thirst traps, that hasn’t stopped Rubi from sharing them from her vacation in beautiful Cabo, Mexico.

Rubi Rose Shows Fans What They’re Missing in Mexico

“Coulda been anywhere… Why [you] not here with me?” the OnlyFans creator asked in the caption of a photo dump shared on Saturday (June 24). Throughout the carousel, Rose poses poolside in a tiny green bikini, showing off her slim thick figure from various angles. Saweetie, Latto, and Chrisean Rock have already dropped by the comments, leaving messages like “Miss Roseeeeeee 🤤,” and “Yes.” Earlier in 2023, the scantily clad starlet was romantically linked to French Montana, but since then, she seems to be embracing her status as a single woman and enjoying all the attention (and money) coming her way.

Her salacious social media posts are obviously what she’s best known for, however, Rubi Rose is capable of kind deeds in other forms too. Earlier this month, she celebrated Father’s Day by surprising her dad with a seriously impressive present. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

